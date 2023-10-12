Electric wheelchairs, tyre services on demand, and servicing packages: Deals to look out for at The Car Expo

From improving the functionality of the car to enhancing the comfort of your drive, the power of car accessories should not be underestimated. With the right care products, keeping your vehicle in showroom condition might be easier than you think.
If you have been thinking about giving your car some extra attention, here are some products to keep a lookout for at The Car Expo on Oct 14 and 15, at Singapore Expo. Plus, don’t miss out on the special deals there.
Spray and shine
Caring for your car goes beyond just tending to its body – your wheels deserve the same tender loving care as well.
Whether it’s steel, light alloy or matte wheel rims, the Sonax Wheel Beast Cleaner will get them looking as good as new. Simply spray the cleaner, wait for two to four minutes, and rinse off completely to remove even the most stubborn of soil and dirt stains. Suitable for wheels with tyre pressure control systems.
Healthy battery, smooth ride
Good car batteries are essential to ensuring your vehicle starts reliably every time.
Tyre retailer Tyreplus recognised the importance of this and conducted years of testing to identify the most trusted brands. This led them to German brand Varta and well-known battery company Energizer. If you are too busy to drop by a workshop, reach out to the Tyreplus mobile team and they will come to you, whether it is a multi-story carpark or by the roadside.
Maintaining the showroom glow
Get some help to keep your car interior and exterior in tip top condition from Sensatec, the exclusive distributor of Armor All car care products. Their top seller Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax is a powerful cleaner that dissolves dirt and grime quickly to deliver that mirror-like shine, revealing your car paint's deep radiant colour.
One-stop shop
Regular health checks of your vehicle are recommended to guarantee peak performance.
Ensure that your car is running smoothly by entrusting it to automotive service and retail specialist Autobacs. Their engine oil servicing packages come complete with an oil filter and a complimentary 33-point car inspection to give drivers peace of mind. Autobacs also offers maintenance services for vehicle transmission, radiators, air conditioning and more.
Tyre services on-demand
If you are pressed for time, the Starvans 24-hour Mobile Van Service by Stamford Tyres brings the tyre shop right to your door, addressing every need from tyre changes to balancing.
As drivers, unexpected situations may arise while you are on the road. Should emergencies crop up, they offer services to ensure you are never left stranded, like tyre repairs, battery replacements, jump starts and fuel top-ups.
Light and compact
If a blend of functionality and convenience in a wheelchair is what you seek, the MWHEEL Carbon Motorised Electric Wheelchair is an ideal choice for the frequent traveller.
Available at Mobot, the high-quality, motorised electric wheelchair is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre, making it one of the market's lightest at just 13.4 kg. One of its notable features include the rear-mounted anti-tipper wheels and intelligent braking that automatically locks, preventing unwanted sliding.
The Car Expo will be held on October 14 and 15, at Singapore Expo Halls 4B and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.