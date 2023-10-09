From busy working mums to the first car owner: What do women really want from their drive

First cars always have a special place in a driver’s heart. For Ms Chng Pei Wen, a human resource business partner, it’s also a sanctuary.

“Having my own car feels entirely different compared to driving someone else’s,” says the 28-year-old. “A car may be a means for convenient transport, but it's also my own little private space when I need to get away from a crowd.”

Ms Chng bought her Honda Jazz hatchback in 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC after trying five other models before making her decision.

“The biggest difference with the Jazz is the visibility. The windscreen and side windows are huge, and I felt very safe and confident driving it because I could see all around,” she says.

Ms Chng was also drawn to the car’s brake-hold function which automatically holds the brake for her once she makes a complete stop, so she’s able to remove her foot from the brake pedal while the car stays stationary.

While she enjoys the flexibility of hybrid working arrangements, the car has become an integral part of her lifestyle. Ms Chng uses it to commute with her husband and attend gatherings.

“There’s always been more than enough space to fetch family or drop friends off after a night out,” she adds.

Thanks to its compact size, Ms Chng is also more confident of manoeuvring into tight spaces, especially for parallel parking. Her secret weapon? The nine-inch touchscreen display and multi-angle rear-view camera that lets her clearly see what’s behind her.

“I don’t think I can get used to driving another car again after this,” she adds.