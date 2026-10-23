Tesla trims Model 3’s features and $17,000 off its price to take on Chinese electric vehicles

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Before factoring in the cost of a Category A certificate of entitlement, the Model 3 RWD 110 retails for $74,411.

SINGAPORE – Steel wheels are what you would expect to find on a delivery van, not on a high-tech electric vehicle from Tesla. But that is what the American carmaker has done, switching out lighter alloy wheels and a few other higher-end features on the Model 3 four-door saloon to lower the entry point to the brand by nearly $17,000 from the standard model, which it renamed “Premium”.

Before factoring the cost of the certificate of entitlement (COE), the Model 3 RWD 110 retails for $74,411. At current COE levels, it will cost slightly over $200,000 to put one on the road. Strategically, the Model 3 is priced right in the neighbourhood of the BYD Seal electric saloon, which is also a Category A COE car.

The bulk of the visible changes over the Premium version are in the cabin.

Out go two of the Premium version’s nine speakers, ambient lighting, double-layer windows, ventilation for the front seats, powered folding for those in the back, the second touchscreen controller and leather upholstery.

No leather seats or ambient lighting for the Tesla Model 3. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Functionally, there is little to fault, although the black part-fabric upholstery does make the interior look rather plain, and buyers may be expecting synthetic leather. The lack of seat ventilation is largely offset by the breathable fabric, even though the car – which retains a full-length glass roof – does not have a retractable blind to keep out the afternoon sun.

Still, with the basic architecture dating back to 2017, when the first Model 3 was delivered, the interior can feel a bit too familiar. This is even though build quality and materials used were significantly upgraded in the 2023 facelift.

What is a bit of an inconvenience, though, is how Tesla has managed to make the car even more screen-centric. This is the first Model 3 not to have physical switches on the seat bases. Adjusting the driving position involves diving into the touchscreen sub-menus, just as it does for basic functions like opening the glove compartment and selecting a gear.

One way to reduce the reliance on the touchscreen is to “talk” to the car for non-driving-related functions. Enter Grok, the artificial intelligence assistant which has been rolled out across all Tesla models. Beyond controlling basic functions, the machine is also good for making food recommendations based on online reviews.

The test car’s connectivity suite works faultlessly. With the digital key activated, the doors unlock once the smartphone is within range. Tesla continues to refuse to offer smartphone connectivity beyond the basic Bluetooth pairing – so there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on board – which may be a mild annoyance for some drivers.

In any case, the sound system sounds as punchy and clear as ever, whether it is streaming a radio broadcast or music from the smartphone.

Without the secondary touchscreen, it is up to the driver to decide how much cool air rear passengers get. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

On the move, the Model 3 feels lively. There is no sense that the steel wheels have added unsprung weight to the car over the regular alloy items. The supposedly lower-grade tyres also have not dented the car’s dynamics under typical driving conditions.

It is still an energetic drive, suggesting that 110kW of instantaneous electric power is just about enough for Singapore’s roads. The car’s pickup is as peppy as in the Premium version, taking an identical 8.6 seconds to get to 100kmh from rest.

As for energy efficiency, the test car posted an average consumption rate of 13.1kWh/100km during the multi-day drive, which was exactly as claimed. Expect a full charge to be good for over 500km before a “low battery” warning pops up on the touchscreen.

The steering seems as pointy as ever, apart from the slightly numb feeling when the wheel is pointing straight ahead. This is a consistent characteristic among Teslas.

The car uses passive shock absorbers rather than the Premium version’s frequency-dependent dampers. They work well, delivering a smooth ride and striking a good balance between comfort and road-holding.

The cabin should be a bit noisier than the Premium version because of the single-layer windows, but the interior is still quieter than most mass-market cars, even when cruising at expressway speeds.

What remains unchanged is the core semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

The test car’s adaptive cruise control system maintains a good following distance in start-stop traffic perfectly, although the lane-centring function is overly nervous at times, disengaging at the slightest nudge of the steering wheel.

As for Tesla’s long-delayed “Full Self-Driving” suite, it remains unavailable for now. This may be a moot point for buyers drawn to this particular version of the Model 3.

Ultimately, this is a car that has been built to a price.

By taking out some of the non-core features of the Model 3, Tesla has slashed the car’s basic cost before vehicle taxes – known as the open market value (OMV) – to around $35,400. This is approximately $5,000 less than the Premium model, albeit still around $500 more than the BYD rival.

But beyond creating a competitively priced answer to the Chinese competition, this leaner version of the Model 3 may also be a better-suited car under the proposed revision to the COE system. Announced in October by the Land Transport Authority and now under public consultation, the revised OMV-based system may see the car’s value influencing the final cost of the certificate.

With this in mind, the fabric seats and steel wheels seem like compromises that are well worth making.

Plastic wheel caps may not look particularly good, but they contribute to the price reduction. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Tesla Model 3 RWD 110

Price: $74,411 without COE

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 62.5kWh lithium iron-phosphate battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear

Power: 110kW

Torque: 350Nm

0-100kmh: 8.6 seconds

Top speed: 201kmh

Power consumption: 13kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 175kW DC

Range: 572km

Agent: Tesla Singapore

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

BYD Seal (From $271,888 with COE, before applicable discounts)

The Seal was the breakout model for BYD with its pure electric vehicle architecture, sleek design and premium quality fittings. The car is slightly larger overall than the Tesla, although the Model 3 has a bigger boot.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (From $270,388 with COE, before applicable discounts)

Limousine-level rear legroom and divisive styling make the Ioniq 6 a unique electric saloon in a sea of sport utility vehicles. Hyundai’s commitment to physical switchgear is an interesting contrast to Tesla’s screen-centric approach, as is the South Korean car’s lack of connectivity.

Toyota Prius ($232,888 with COE, before applicable discounts)

For those who continue to resist going electric, the evergreen Toyota Prius is a solid petrol-hybrid family car. The latest, fifth-generation model trades the model’s dowdy design for something far racier. Its lift-back format makes the boot really easy to use.