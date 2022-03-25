Surging nickel prices tripping electric drive

WASHINGTON/LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - A global push among carmakers to expand their line-up of electric vehicles (EVs) just got a lot more expensive, thanks to surging prices of nickel and lithium - key raw materials in electric vehicle batteries.

Nickel is caught up in war-induced supply worries and a short squeeze that has sent prices to unprecedented highs. The London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trade after prices doubled earlier this month to more than US$100,000 (S$136,000) a tonne.

Nickel prices have eased somewhat since trading resumed, but at about US$32,000 a tonne, the commodity is still trading at a 10-year high.

While analysts say prices will subside from current stratospheric levels, the bad news is that they could remain elevated and add hundreds of dollars in costs a car.

The EV industry was already scrambling to secure battery metals for an expected jump in demand. Tesla boss Elon Musk in recent years has pointed to the chances of a structural deficit for nickel among his biggest concerns.

The price surge means manufacturers will have to redouble efforts to find substitutes or alternate sources, one of which could come from Tsingshan Holding Group, the Chinese mining giant at the centre of the short squeeze that last year introduced a way to produce battery nickel from low-grade ore.

"Nickel is the single biggest component in terms of cost," said Mr Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights. "So, any change will have a significant impact."

"Nickel can be a volatile beast," said Mr William Adams, head of base metal and battery research at Fastmarkets in London.