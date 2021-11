Lamborghini's newly released Huracan STO has a stated 0-100kmh timing of 3 seconds, making it one of the quickest rear-wheel-drive cars in the world.

The feat, which shaves 0.3 seconds off the already scintillating Huracan Evo RWD, is made possible partly by a 50kg weight reduction to 1,339kg. This is done by using more carbon fibre, dispensing with conventional interior door handles, having manual adjustments for seats, and even using glass which is 30 per cent lighter.