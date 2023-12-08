ST Car of the Year 2023: Five electric and hybrid finalists vying for top honours

SINGAPORE – The elimination process has begun for The Straits Times Car of the Year and five contenders out of nine shortlisted cars remain standing.

They are the BYD Seal, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Lotus Eletre, MG 4 and Toyota Vellfire. Other than the petrol-electric hybrid Vellfire, all the other finalists are electric models.

The Seal, Eletre and MG are made in China, reflecting the country’s growing prominence in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. While the Hyundai is a South Korean brand, the Ioniq 5 assessed here is assembled in Singapore.

Almost half of the new models launched in Singapore in 2023 are electric, while EVs make up roughly one in five new cars registered in the first nine months of the year.

There are some reasons for the relatively low take-up.

For one thing, most of the available models qualify only for the costlier Category B certificate of entitlement (COE), making them relatively pricey to the masses. Many of them cost more than $200,000 before the recent correction in COE prices.