Smart driving 101: Simple tips to keep your ride smooth and economical

Regular maintenance is key

An engine that is in top condition runs more efficiently. Ensure regular oil changes, air filter replacements, and spark plug checks. A well-maintained engine uses less fuel and is less prone to costly repairs down the line.

Plan your trips

Multiple short trips taken from a cold start can use twice as much fuel as a longer multi-purpose trip covering the same distance. So, combine errands into one trip and, if possible, drive during off-peak hours.

Protect your vehicle

Utilise sunshades or park in the shade to protect your car's interior. This not only helps extend the life of the dashboard and upholstery, but also reduces the need for intense cooling when you start your journey.

Drive smoothly

Braking hard and rapid acceleration cause wear and tear and decrease fuel efficiency. Anticipate stops, and brake gently. This will also prevent your brakes from wearing out quickly.

Smart driving is not rocket science – it is about making small changes that add up. By adopting these habits, you will notice the benefits not just in your driving experience, but in the overall health of your vehicle and your wallet.

Cleaner air, safer stops

For a smoother journey with greater fuel savings, load up the tank with the Levo petrol range from The Car Expo’s official fuel and lubricant partner SPC – a new range of petrol formulated to clean and safeguard your vehicle engine to promote better fuel efficiency.