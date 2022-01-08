Compact crossovers are popular among car buyers for their rugged looks and relative affordability.
In this segment, Volkswagen is the dominant European player with Audi, Skoda and Seat brands under its wings.
Compact crossovers are popular among car buyers for their rugged looks and relative affordability.
In this segment, Volkswagen is the dominant European player with Audi, Skoda and Seat brands under its wings.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 08, 2022, with the headline Sibling rivalry. Subscribe