Self-driving Tesla Cybercab bound for S’pore on its Asia tour

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The Tesla Cybercab is completely self-driving and does not have a physical steering wheel.

Tesla Cybercab in Toa Payoh next week

The self-driving Tesla Cybercab will be at the Tesla Centre in Toa Payoh in “the third week of October” as part of its Cybercab Asia Tour, according to the American electric vehicle company’s press release on Oct 15.

The doors of the autonomous car swing up like those of a supercar and it has no steering wheel.

Tesla is offering autonomous robotaxi rides in cities like Austin, Dallas and Miami in the United States, but the company has not announced plans to bring the service to Singapore.

Earlier in October, Tesla opened its fourth Experience Centre in Bedok Mall. Besides having cars on display at the ground floor unit located near the entrance to the shopping mall, Tesla has also installed four high-speed chargers at the mall’s Basement 1 carpark, bringing the number of locations on the brand’s Supercharger network here to 19.

Mazda amps up its EV effort

The electric Mazda CX-6e is now available for test-drives at the brand's new showroom at 1 Kung Chong Road. PHOTO: MAZDA

Mazda is stepping up its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the CX-6e. The mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) was spotted on test drive on Oct 15, ahead of the official opening of the brand’s EV Studio at 1 Kung Chong Road the following day.

This is the second model after the 6e Fastback, which is jointly developed by Mazda and its Chinese joint-venture partner, Changan.

The car’s sleek lines and taut proportions mask its generous footprint.

Based on information on the version sold in Australia, the CX-6e measures 4,850mm from bumper to bumper – 20mm more than the BYD Sealion 7. The car has a 78kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, giving an operating range of 468km.

Like with the Fastback, the car has a single electric motor with 190kW and 290Nm of power driving the rear axle.

The car is offered in Singapore in two trim levels: Sports and SV, which has 21-inch wheels and digital wing mirrors. Prices start from $106,888 before certificate of entitlement (COE).

Xpeng L03 to launch soon

The Xpeng L03 is expected to be launched soon as a Category A COE model. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Xpeng is wading into the competitive compact electric SUV segment with the L03, expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

The Straits Times understands that the single-motor version has gone for the Maximum Power Output testing in the week starting Oct 12. This is typically near the final stage of the approval process before the car can be sold. The test is required only for vehicles expected to be classified for Category A COE, which has a power threshold of 110kW.

The electric crossover measures 4,650mm long, which is longer than class rivals like the BYD Atto 3 (4,455mm), Deepal S05 (4,620mm) and Jaecoo J5 (4,380mm).

The car has been on display at the i12 Katong shopping mall and the Xpeng showroom in Alexandra Road for a few weeks , where it has drawn some interest .