Retro hot rods

Mr Hiroyuki Wada, who runs a vintage car service company, driving a 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille after a gathering of auto enthusiasts in Tokyo, Japan. A loose club of fans rolls up most weekends in central Tokyo to show off their Cadillacs, Chevrolet
Mr Hiroyuki Wada, who runs a vintage car service company, driving a 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille after a gathering of auto enthusiasts in Tokyo, Japan. A loose club of fans rolls up most weekends in central Tokyo to show off their Cadillacs, Chevrolets and other modern classic vehicles from the mid-to late-20th century. The casual society has about 10 members. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Mr Kazutaka Fukuda, who works in the construction industry, with a 1929 Ford Model A. These days, Japan is known for its practical cars that economise on fuel and space and rarely break down - a world away from the group's painstakingly maintained wh
Mr Kazutaka Fukuda, who works in the construction industry, with a 1929 Ford Model A. These days, Japan is known for its practical cars that economise on fuel and space and rarely break down - a world away from the group's painstakingly maintained wheels.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Real estate and construction business owner Atsushi Hasegawa with a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette. Other vehicles owned by the group's members include a 1956 Ford F100 Pumpkin and a 1961 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. They draw cheers from people when they are b
Real estate and construction business owner Atsushi Hasegawa with a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette. Other vehicles owned by the group's members include a 1956 Ford F100 Pumpkin and a 1961 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. They draw cheers from people when they are being driven.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 06, 2021, with the headline 'Retro hot rods'. Subscribe
Topics: 