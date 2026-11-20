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SCOTLAND – Along with the debut of the flagship Range Rover Electric, the Range Rover Sport also receives the electric powertrain, but it will be priced some $200,000 lower when it arrives in early 2027.

The Sport is the more athletic and driver-focused member of the Range Rover line-up, with a slightly more compact footprint in terms of physical size.

The essential hardware on board the Sport is identical to that of the flagship – from the two motors’ combined output of 404kW and 850Nm of torque, to the large 118.5kWh capacity lithium-ion battery, to the 800-volt electric architecture. So the Sport Electric boasts a similar maximum range of 533km on a full charge as the flagship Range Rover Electric.

The broad performance figures are the same as those of the flagship too. The car gets to 100kmh from rest in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 200kmh.

But the differences go beyond the measured figures. Throttle response, for example, is sharper, courtesy of the programming of the electronic power control module.

Flicking the drive selector from Drive to Sport activates the single-pedal drive mode. This increases the brake regeneration level from the standard 0.2g to 0.5g.

There are no separate paddles behind the steering wheel to modulate the amount of “engine braking”. So there is no chance to “downshift” like in an engine-powered car when driving over the Scottish Highlands.

As it is, the regen in S mode is too severe and meant only for single-pedal driving in stop-start traffic.

In addition to the four-wheel steering and adaptive spring and damper control, the Sport has active roll control. The rest of the electronic trickery such as the Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and Integrated Traction Management are carried over from the flagship Range Rover.

The Sport feels livelier than the flagship model. The turn-in through sharp curves seems keener with less body roll. Surprisingly, even in dynamic drive mode, it never lost its ability to maintain a high level of comfort and refinement.

The Range Rover Sport Electric is slightly shorter overall than the flagship Range Rover. PHOTO: SHREEJIT CHANGAROTH

Externally, the Sport is just as wide as its big brother, with an identical 2,997mm wheelbase. However, its length is 106mm shorter overall and the car is 48mm less tall.

Other than the sportier proportions, much of the styling is similar, until the rear of the vehicle where the tail lights are orientated horizontally, instead of the Range Rover’s slim vertical strips.

The Sport’s interior is almost identical too, but the user interface is more screen-centric. Gone are the Range Rover’s knobs next to the physical drive selector, the audio volume control and the off-road driving setting. These are accessible only on the touchscreen on the Sport.

Otherwise, the cabin is as spacious and comfortable as one would expect of a car in this segment, with differences being down to colour choices and interior options.

As a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV), the new electric Range Rover, in this Sport version or otherwise, makes a compelling case in terms of comfort, refinement, performance and handling, with very strong off-road ability.

Between the two electric versions of Range Rovers, it is probably down to personal preference in the rear light design, but that estimated $201,000 savings is hard to miss. Strategically, it also places the brand in the neighbourhood of rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Electric, the petrol-powered BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Range Rover Sport Electric

Price: $553,888 (without certificate of entitlement)

Motors: Permanent magnets with 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single, all

Power: 404kW

Torque: 850Nm

0-100kmh: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 200kmh

Power consumption: 21.9-23.2kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 350kW DC

Range: 533km

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

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