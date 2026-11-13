Range Rover goes electric with over 530km range

SCOTLAND – The Scottish mountain roads rank among the finest driving roads in the world, up there with the likes of the Stelvio Pass in Italy and the Transfagarasan Pass in Romania.

Besides the beautiful landscape, the roads meander across mountains, with steep inclines that ascend more than half a kilometre above sea level. As a bonus, there is also plenty of non-tarmac terrain.

This is the setting chosen to unveil the first Range Rover Electric and its more youthful variant, the Range Rover Sport Electric.

The short straights are just enough for full-throttle blasts, but most of the sections are narrow, with sharp hairpin bends. Sections of the roads are narrow, such that drivers have to tuck their vehicles deep into the side of the road to allow oncoming traffic to pass.

Consider the driving conditions a reflection of the carmaker’s confidence in the cars’ handling prowess on rough terrain and on the narrow, winding roads, where the speed limits were mostly set at 96.6kmh (60mph), which is higher than on our expressways.

The new electric car looks very similar to the engine-powered model first sampled in 2022. Key electric vehicle-specific cues include the blanked-off radiator grille for aerodynamic efficiency and alloy wheels with “EV” on the centre caps. Otherwise, there are few clues that the Range Rover runs on electricity.

This approach is possible because the underpinnings were conceived from the onset to be flexible enough to accommodate different drivetrain options, from petrol engines to plug-in hybrids to pure electric vehicles (EVs).

At 5,202mm long and 2,209mm wide, and standing 1,867mm tall, the electric car is about the same size as the petrol-powered Range Rover and slightly bigger than the Bentley Bentayga. While EVs tend to weigh more, Range Rover Electric’s weight gain is a relatively modest 70kg over the 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 version of the car, tipping the scales at 2,770kg.

Some die-hard Range Rover fans, especially of the V8 models, might scoff at the EV’s lack of exhaust pipes. The car also does not make any burbling sounds when taking off from the stop line or making gear changes along the way.

But electrification also makes the Range Rover much quieter, smoother and quicker, as demonstrated on the test route. The car was surprisingly nimble, with all-wheel-drive traction coming from the 260kW electric motors connected to each axle, combined to make 404kW. Torque peaks at 850Nm, which is 100Nm more than the V8.

The car could blast from standstill to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds, while maintaining the subdued and aristocratic manner that has always distinguished Range Rovers from other sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Its abundant torque also came in extremely handy for accelerating quickly out of tight hairpins. The traction control system ensures that the tyres do not squeal and the car does not wiggle when it is powering out of the corners. The advanced software manages traction so precisely and instantaneously that even on wet hairpins, the car remained unfaze d w ith brutal throttle inputs. These systems are also more capable than the ones in the engine-powered Range Rovers.

There is, however, no hiding the fact that it is a large and heavy vehicle, so remember that even if it does have sufficient power, it needs more space to move. It would be good if the steering was a bit sharper and provided more feedback.

These systems certainly proved their sophisticated capabilities when we drove on very loose gravel along the seashore. The car could climb slopes that appeared almost vertical from the driver’s seat. There were plenty of stones flying, with the wheels spinning – but, remarkably, no loss of traction that could have caused the car to slide backwards.

The river crossing encountered on the test route was a little less exciting because the water level was nowhere near the car’s formidable 900mm wading depth limit.

The Range Rover Electric can ford waters up to 900mm high. PHOTO: JLR

Range Rovers sold in Singapore are rarely put through such conditions, be it mountain roads or off-the-beaten tracks with loose gravel and steep slopes. But it is good to know that the EV is happy to tackle more than just highways.

As with any EV, the crucial query is range and charging speed.

The car’s 118.5kWh battery is good for 533km of mixed driving conditions covering city and highway. In Singapore’s conditions, expect to cover 400km or so with around 20% charge to spare.

Its 800V architecture is designed to be charged at a 350kW DC fast charger, which would take about 20 minutes to fully charge the battery. Alternatively, the slower 22kW AC charger will need about five hours for a full charge.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV that introduced prestige and class to a category of mainly farmland and rough-terrain transportation. The first generation from the 1970s effectively created a new type of vehicle, which has overtaken the traditional luxury saloons. Incredibly, such oversized cars are highly sought after today as the premium mode of transport.

The car has a premium interior and just enough physical switches to be user-friendly. PHOTO: JLR

The Range Rover Electric appears to be carrying on this tradition. It seems to make no compromises in comfort, luxury and refinement. The car may not be fitted with the polished wood and nappa leather of the traditional British luxury cars, but it has an exquisitely crafted cabin with comfortable leather upholstery in combination with modern LED screens and electric controls for passenger convenience.

The user interface is fairly intuitive with plenty of physical buttons, knobs and levers, rather than relying exclusively on a touchscreen.

In keeping with Range Rover tradition, the cabin has a very light and airy feel. There is room for five, with plenty of legroom for those of regular size and height. Seat controls and door levers are ergonomically sited, unlike some EVs today.

Range Rover was the world’s first luxury four-wheel drive when it debuted in the 1970s with proper off-road capabilities. With its heritage, it has also been a favourite of aristocrats and the British royal family.

Having an electric option plugs Range Rover into the ongoing electrification trend, with compelling rivals like the sportier Porsche Cayenne, the upcoming BMW iX5 and a growing number of options from China. Let’s see how Singapore will take to it when it arrives in early 2027.

Range Rover Electric

Price: $752,888 without certificate of entitlement (COE)

Motors: Permanent magnets with 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single, all

Power: 404kW

Torque: 850Nm

0-100kmh: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 200kmh

Energy consumption: 21.9-23.2 kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 350kW DC

Range: 533km

Agent: Wearnes Automotive