This week, The Straits Times took a road trip to Penang and back with three electric vehicles (EVs) - a mass-market MG 5 Exclusive station wagon, a mid-range Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor and a luxury Audi e-tron S Sportback. This is how they fared on their way there.

Of the three cars, this has the longest range. It can cover 542km on a full charge, according to a global test standard.