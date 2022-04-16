Let me be brutally honest.
By and large, Nissan cars have long been playing second fiddle to equivalent products from fellow Japanese makes such as Toyota, Honda and, lately, Mazda.
Let me be brutally honest.
By and large, Nissan cars have long been playing second fiddle to equivalent products from fellow Japanese makes such as Toyota, Honda and, lately, Mazda.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Qashqai wows with quality. Subscribe