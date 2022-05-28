Punchy and good-looking

Audi's Q3 Sportback has been given a nip and tuck on its second birthday. And it is quite a peachy car as a result.

For starters, the Sportback design suits the car. The rakish extended rear gives it a sportier, coupe-like silhouette and, from some angles, seems to make the 4,500mm-long, 1,843mm-wide compact crossover look bigger than it is.

The facelift boasts tidier front and rear assemblies, with modernised headlights flanked by more aggressive side intakes, accentuated by the car's gloss black package. Overall, the latest Q3 Sportback looks less fussy and more dignified than the previous one.

A new colour - Dew Silver Metallic - is available. On the test car, it looks like a pale pastel green - quite refreshing and a departure from the bolder shades that German carmakers seem partial to.

There is no discernible difference inside, except perhaps for the application of a classy suede-like trim on the dash. While not lavish, the cabin has a solid premium feel, with excellent fit and finish. You will not find control panels which feel hollow or sink at the touch, or switches which are either stiff or flimsy.

The car's digital instrument panel is still a joy. With navigation instructions projected on it, you do not even need a head-up display. You will find adaptive cruise control, but not a wireless phone charger.

The most meaningful changes are to its 2-litre engine, which gets 10hp more than before, bringing its peak output to 190hp. Although arriving at a slightly higher engine speed than before, the power bump comes in useful.

It shaves 0.1 second off the car's century sprint, taking it to 7.3 seconds. At the wheel, the Q3 Sportback feels quicker than another recently reviewed car with a 7.3-second 0-100kmh timing - the 1.5-litre Mercedes-Benz C200.

The Audi engine sends power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. While a number of all-wheel-drive cars lack the spontaneity of a two-wheel drive, it is not the case with this Audi.

On top of that, the test car averages 9.5 litres/100km, slightly better than even the 1.4-litre front-wheel-drive Q3 tested previously.

This is proof yet again that smaller engines do not always deliver better fuel efficiency.