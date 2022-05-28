Me And My Car

Property agent realises Maserati dream

Mr Winston Soh bought his 2009 Maserati GranTurismo 4.2 last July

Kong Yongyao
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

 

You will hear Mr Winston Soh's car well before you see it. The 32-year-old property agent drives a 2009 Maserati GranTurismo 4.2, which is known for its powerful V8 roar.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2022, with the headline Property agent realises Maserati dream. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top