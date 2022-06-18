EV road trip

Power trip to Penang

Is it feasible to do an overseas group road trip in electric cars? The Straits Times' motoring team finds out during a four-day drive to the Malaysian state and back in the first of a two-part series

Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many Singaporeans have gone on driving holidays with friends or family, but few would have done it in electric cars.

Indeed, nothing shows up the weaknesses of an electric car like a group road trip.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline Power trip to Penang. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top