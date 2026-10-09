Porsche Cayenne Electric sizzles at the wheel

SINGAPORE – Porsche has scored a hat-trick with its foray into electrification.

Its Taycan, unveiled in 2019, was a technological marvel and totally engaging at the wheel. Its Macan Electric, launched in 2024, showed that a battery-powered car can be as fun and exciting as its beefiest combustion variant.

Now, the Cayenne, hot off the oven, is proving to be just as impressive. That may seem glib, but let me elaborate.

You see, three generations of highly successful Cayenne models have been around since 2002 and I dare say the improvements from one to the next have been incremental but noticeable.

By the third generation, the model had cemented itself as the best-driving sport utility vehicle (SUV) around.

That Porsche chooses to launch the fourth generation with an electric model says quite a lot for its confidence. It is almost akin to an established steakhouse kicking off its revamped menu with a vegan ribeye.

The Cayenne Electric is similar in size to its combustion predecessor. It is 4,985mm long, 1,980mm wide and 1,674mm tall, making it a full-size SUV. But without an engine, its wheelbase is noticeably longer at 3,023mm.

Shod with a massive 103kWh battery and two motors, it is also the heaviest Cayenne, tipping the scales at 2,600kg. This is not surprising, as most electric models are heavier than their combustion equivalents.

What is surprising is how graceful and taut the Cayenne Electric feels at the wheel. Despite its size, massive weight and, in the case of the test car, huge 22-inch wheels, it moves and drives like a smaller, lighter vehicle.

Screen time: The car has three screens in total – instrumentation and a two-part infotainment touch display. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The car copes with tarmac imperfections enviably, despite being sprung firmly. You cannot quite feel them and you barely hear them. Much of this feat can be attributed to the car’s air suspension, but mind you, not all cars fitted with air suspension are as elegant on their feet.

Its handling is also beyond reproach. It takes to twisty stretches with more flair and calmness than any previous Cayenne I recall.

Part of this has to do with the inherently low centre of gravity electric cars are blessed with, but I reckon a bigger part has to do with suspension tuning – an art mastered by few.

Even when it is flung into a sharp corner at a respectable clip, you do not feel the heft of the car. There is minimal body roll as it traces the arc with admirable sureness. Given the dimensions and weight of the Porsche, this is almost mind-boggling.

Hump ahead: The second row is spacious, but the centre occupant must contend with a prominent hump on the floor. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Contributing to the Cayenne Electric’s unlikely waltz through repeated bends is its sharp and effortless steering – another Porsche trademark. And blessed with 835Nm of instant torque, the car can pull itself out of a corner fluidly. This, too, gives the impression of ease.

It is so capable and entertaining that I do not even miss the deep rumble which accompanied its combustion forebears. In fact, the electric sound which accompanies throttle travel comes across as natural and, truth be told, quite invigorating. Perhaps I have now grown accustomed to the ways of electric vehicles. Yikes.

As for utility, the big SUV does not disappoint. The second row will satisfy even those of above-average build, with legroom especially expansive.

The floor here is not completely flat, though, and the rear air-conditioning console sticks out a little. Thus, like some other cars, this Porsche is a five-seater for short distances and a four-seater for long hauls.

Cavernous cavity: The boot offers 781 litres of stowage, which is adequate for bulky items such as a bi-fold bicycle. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Stowage capacity is quite adequate, with its 781-litre boot able to swallow a bi-fold bicycle and its 90-litre frunk a fully laden tote bag. You can adjust loading height and collapse rear seats with buttons in the boot.

The cabin is recognisably Cayenne, except for the dual infotainment touchscreens – one for the front passenger – housing several but not all crucial functions. For instance, the air-con airflow is adjusted on screen, while window, seat and steering wheel adjustments are still made via physical switches.

Niggles include the driver instrumentation being partially blocked by the steering wheel (no matter how you adjust it), intermittent glitchy phone pairing, a not-so-sensitive keypad and heated seats instead of ventilated ones.

Deep purpose: The car’s 90-litre frunk is usefully deep and wide. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The proximity-triggered door lock and unlock work flawlessly, and I like that the car is fitted with conventional door handles. Unfortunately, the cabin’s electro-mechanical door levers – which are cleverly laid flush against the door panel – do not always work on the first pull.

The electric Cayenne has a relatively modest ground clearance of up to 245mm, but Porsche says it can wade through half a metre of water safely as its water-sensitive parts are 555mm above ground.

The test car averages 17.6kWh/100km, while its battery’s spent range is nearly 15% l ess than the actual distance clocked. It should thus have a real-world range of 585km, even if driven in Malaysia. This is rosier than what Porsche declares.

Stuttgart swagger: The Cayenne Electric appears bloated from some angles, but it is surprisingly light-footed. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It looks like the electric Cayenne is as polished as its predecessor – at least, as far as driving dynamics go.

Porsche Cayenne Electric

Price: From $372,788 without certificate of entitlement (COE), before options and applicable discounts

Motors: Permanent magnet synchronous with 113kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-biased all-wheel drive

Power: 325kW with overboost of up to 20 seconds

Torque: 835Nm with overboost of up to 20 seconds

0-100kmh: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 230kmh

Power consumption: 18kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 390kW DC; 22kW AC; 11kW AC induction

Range: 542km

Agent: Porsche Singapore

Rating: ★★★★☆

Comparable considerations

BMW iX xDrive45 (From $484,888 with COE)

This is an updated version of the iX xDrive40, reviewed by The Straits Times in 2022. The facelifted car has 300kW of power, or 60kW more than previously. Its 0-100kmh sprint time is reduced by one whole second to 5.1 seconds. Its declared range has also gone up from 425km to 602km, while charging speed has risen from 150kW to 175kW. The pre-facelift model had a less refined ride than the Cayenne Electric and was noticeably thirstier.

Lotus Eletre 600 ($375,300 without COE)

Previously known as the Eletre S, this car is bigger, flashier and more luxurious than the Cayenne Electric. Alas, it has, like many Geely group cars, a symphony of warning chimes. The dual-motor Lotus has more firepower than the Porsche and is thus quicker. Its range, however, is not as impressive as the Porsche’s, despite having a 112kWh battery, which is almost the same size as the Cayenne Electric’s.

Polestar 3 ($429,000 with COE)

The car ST tested in 2024 had quite a few software glitches. Hopefully, they are resolved by now. Like all the cars listed here, the Polestar 3 is a dual-motor SUV with a big battery (111kWh). One differentiating item is torque vectoring in the rear axle. Like the Porsche, its all-wheel-drive system is rear-biased, with a performance which is comparable too. At the wheel, the Polestar is as enjoyable as the Porsche, but its ride comfort is half a notch below the German car’s. Despite having a slightly shorter wheelbase, its second row is as spacious as the Cayenne’s, but its boot is not as accommodating. Its pricing, however, is the most competitive among all the cars listed here.