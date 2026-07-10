Porsche and other luxury car icons are losing appeal in China

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Audi presented the Nuvolari, its first supercar with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, at the Cote d’Azur on June 4, 2026.

In early June , Audi introduced its newest car, the Nuvolari, named for Tazio Nuvolari, an Italian racing driver from the 1930s. At its unveiling in Monaco, Audi noted that the hybrid – with a 1,000-horsepower, V8 engine – will share hardware with its Volkswagen sister brand, Lamborghini. The estimated price: US$686,000 (S$886,480).

Audi does not expect the Nuvolari to help much with sales, which have slumped because of tariffs and a lacklustre line-up of electric vehicles that has not sparked much interest among buyers. In fact, it expects few people to purchase the car, which is why it is making only 499 of them.

The point is for people to think the Nuvolari is cool and for those vibes to rub off on the line-up as a whole. Audi chief executive Gernot Dollner said as much at an event before the Monaco Grand Prix: The car can “elevate the brand back to where it truly belongs”.

The Nuvolari is what is known as a halo car, a singular vehicle created to attract attention and generate excitement around a brand. They used to be a common way for a company to spread its aura, but far fewer of them have hit the market lately.

Audi’s last one, the US$158,600 R8, introduced in 2006, is famous for being industrialist Tony Stark’s vehicle in Iron Man (2008). The company stopped making it in 2024.

Porsche has not introduced a halo car since the US$845,000 918 Spyder in 2013; production lasted only two years. BMW’s last was the US$136,625 i8, premiering in 2013 – and deliveries ended in 2020.

Chinese buyers now have domestic alternatives that compete on performance and price – though there are other reasons carmakers are less inclined to invest in these projects.

They are contending with compressed margins because of geopolitical instability and the K-shaped economic recovery.

Halos were once a way to get people into dealerships, since that was the only place one could catch a glimpse of the vehicle. But the internet upended that a long time ago.

Plus, there is the already tight definition of what constitutes a traditional halo: Not just any expensive and elite performance vehicle or generic sports car with a spoiler qualifies. The halo needs a pedigree, with striking design and advanced engineering derived from motor sports, like Formula One. And unlike the Mercedes-AMG One supercar announced in 2016, it should be street-legal.

And it needs a whiff of je ne sais quoi – the ability to provoke a visceral reaction, such as James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 or the Ford Mustang Steve McQueen drove in Bullitt (1968).

“I have to connect with it,” says Scott Cunningham, founder of the Hangar Group car club in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, Florida, and a long-time Porsche and Ferrari collector. “It’s nice to say, ‘Wow, that car is X number of dollars’, but that only goes so far if it doesn’t make you feel a certain way.”

The real halo killer, though, has been electrification. In 2015, a high-performance setting called Ludicrous Mode let the Tesla Model S sedan accelerate to more than 96kmh in 2.8 seconds. That changed everything.

Suddenly, a US$460,000 Lamborghini Aventador (zero to about 100kmh in three seconds) could be embarrassed in a drag race by a grocery-getter.

“Speed and performance became ubiquitous through electrification,” says Anthony Salerno, senior vice-president for commercial strategy at analytics company J.D. Power.

Foreign carmakers invested heavily in China, building factories and forging partnerships to feed the country’s passion for EVs, hoping the world’s appetite would grow to match. But the strategy flopped; customers in the US continue to resist EVs, and those in China are buying cheaper, faster and more technologically advanced models from domestic brands.

“China is moving to centre stage, globally,” says Michael Dunne, CEO of Dunne Insights, an automotive adviser. “It has already mastered and dominates the battery sector, and it’s looking at global brands with fresh eyes and has realised they’re not all that.”

Porsche has fallen especially hard, with China sales in 2025 slumping 26 per cent from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg Intelligence and the China Automotive Technology & Research Center.

Globally, it was the carmaker’s worst sales year since 2009, and it quietly scrapped plans for a new halo EV, possibly reflecting its inability to interest top clients in buying a car that plugs in, according to three people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named because they did not want to jeopardise their ability to buy other exclusive vehicles .

“Porsche needs a halo car,” says Kris Singh, a supercar collector. “Ideally, it would be completely analogue. They know their customers prefer that.” (The company declined to explain the pivot.)

In China, Huawei Technologies’ Maextro S800 sedan has become so popular that it is outselling Porsche’s Panamera, Mercedes’ S-class and every other car listed above US$100,000.

The Maextro starts at 708,000 yuan (S$134,700), while the Panamera starts at 1.1 million yuan. In addition to advanced driver-assistance capabilities, the Maextro’s seat-adjustment buttons are made of crystal. It also has a triple-screen dashboard and doors that open at the push of a button.

Xiaomi’s four-door SU7 Ultra has about 1,500 horsepower and can go from zero to about 100kmh in less than two seconds – performance on a par with a Ferrari or Lamborghini, but costing a relatively modest 529,900 yuan.

BYD’s luxury Denza brand recently unveiled its Z convertible, which packs 1,000 horsepower, can also go from zero to about 100kmh in about two seconds and is expected to cost less than a Porsche 911.

Yifan Zeng bought a Maextro S800 in March for around one million yuan. The Shenzhen e-commerce worker also owns a BMW 7-series and a Mercedes-AMG, but say s he mostly drives the Maextro because the autonomous driving system makes his commute easier.

He also considered a Panamera, but decided against it because the base model “comes with almost no features”, he says. “Just changing the seat colour could cost tens of thousands of yuan.”

Traditional luxury cars, he says, achieve peak performance when purchased but decline over time, whereas the S800’s wireless updates of intelligent driving and various cabin features keep the car “always fresh”.

None of this is good news for European and American carmakers, which are struggling to bolster profits by increasing production of their most lucrative vehicles and improving efficiency by sharing parts across their line-ups.

EVs are particularly well suited to this kind of production; halo cars are not. “An intern in a cubicle with Excel could see it,” says Kevin Tynan, director of research for the Presidio Group, an automotive investment firm. “The maths for this type of vehicle just does not make sense.”

Still, carmakers are notoriously vague about future releases, and there could be halos among them.

In May, BMW announced a concept car, the Vision BMW Alpina. Alpina, a 60-year-old automotive performance company, was integrated as a high-end sub-brand in 2026 . The new unit does not currently produce any vehicles, though BMW executives have confirmed other “brand shapers” are in the works, without offering specifics.

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has said he may add models “positioned above the 911” as the company moves away from ultra-luxury cars after selling its stake in Bugatti. Even Audi kept the Nuvolari’s debut a surprise, opting not to release teaser images or renderings before its reveal.

What people think of as a halo may be changing too: Mercedes’ Mythos programme lets 30 private clients purchase a Mythos, a special version of the Mercedes CLE, then build their own V8 engine for the car.

The goal is to create a more emotional experience than buyers can get just by driving, Michael Schiebe, head of the performance division at Mercedes, said on Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit! podcast. “It’s a very rare car, and you can do a little show-off in front of your neighbour,” he said. “You open the hood, and your name is on the engine.”

The estimated add-on price? A mere US$50,000. BLOOMBERG