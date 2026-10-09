Petrolhead and his Toyota Camry with a mini chandelier

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Jeffrey Toh has spiced up the otherwise sombre-looking Camry with some outlandish touches.

“My life has always revolved around cars,” says entrepreneur Jeffrey Toh. The 29-year-old runs a social media content and marketing company specialising in cars and motorbikes.

As his father owns a used-car dealership, vehicles have always featured large in Toh’s childhood.

His first car was a Lexus RX350 given to him by his father when he obtained his driving licence in 2015. Coming from a Honda Jazz compact hatchback learner car, “the Lexus was very intimidating”, he recollects. But once he got used to the large sport utility vehicle (SUV), he began to appreciate its cushy ride and refined V6 engine power.

Influenced by his father, who is a Mercedes fan, Toh replaced the Lexus with Mercedes-Benz E-class saloons: the E230 in 2016 and the E250 in 2017.

Like he did with the RX350, he bought the Mercedes cars in the 10th year of their certificates of entitlement (COEs). He describes them as “solidly built and comfortable to drive”.

Then he went on to something more outdoorsy.

Attracted to the Honda Crossroad’s baby Hummer styling, Toh bought one in 2018. It was a bargain at $18,000 with its COE extended for five years.

It was also modified like a hardcore off-roader, with all-terrain tyres, raised suspension, a roof rack, an engine snorkel, under-body cladding and six fog lights.

“Although muscular-looking, it was slow and a fuel guzzler,” says Toh.

The Crossroad is based on the underpinnings of a Honda Stream, a 1.8-litre family seven-seater.

That did not stop Toh from taking it off-roading in Malaysia. As a front-wheel drive, it was not ideal for rugged terrain and got stuck in the mud during one of his initial solo detours off the beaten track. He was rescued by friendly local residents who gave the Honda a tow.

Continuing his road adventures, he traded in the Crossroad for a Subaru Forester XT in 2022. With all-wheel drive traction and a 2-litre turbocharged engine delivering 241hp, this Subaru SUV was a go-anywhere real McCoy, unlike his “cosplay” Honda.

The Forester became his project car, one that cost him about $20,000 in upgrades. This covered handling, performance and cosmetic tweaks, such as suspension, brakes, cooling, after-market wheels, body kit, fog lights and bucket seats.

All geared up, Toh participated in gymkhana events with the Forester, where competitors have to perform a series of driving manoeuvres around a set course in the shortest possible time.

He even took the SUV to the Sepang International Circuit to test its handling limits.

His most memorable outing in the Subaru was a marathon road trip in 2023. Covering 5,700km in five days, the adventure took him from Singapore to Chiang Rai in northern Thailand.

It was an endurance experience for him and his co-driver. “It’s a great all-rounder,” says Toh. “Not just for daily driving, but also for off-roading, motor sports and road trips.”

Unfortunately, with its COE due to expire in 2025 and the high cost of extending it then, he parted ways with the Forester that year. In its place, he bought a 2018 Toyota Camry for $55,000.

The choice surprised his friends. For Toh, though, it was a decision based on more mundane priorities such as comfort, reliability and ease of maintenance.

His Camry is still no ordinary Toyota. To improve handling performance, he put in choice upgrades from well-known Japanese tuner brands. These included brake upgrades from Dixcel, lowered coilover suspension from Tein and “rigid collars” from Spoon to strengthen the subframe and improve chassis rigidity.

The Camry serves as his daily car, including going on cross-border drives up to Kuala Lumpur for work.

To create an extraordinary Camry, he gave it a makeover in the style of Japanese VIP (pronounced as “bi-aii-pi”) luxury saloons – a subculture of car makeovers which eschew the more common motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

Usually associated with limousines and large multi-purpose vehicles, the style’s hallmarks include chrome wheels, relatively elegant body kits and an extravagant interior resembling that of an executive lounge.

Toh’s Camry wears a Modellista body kit, 19-inch Work Euroline XR wheels and extra chrome trimming on the outside.

As for the interior, there are white-lace half-seat covers, matching rear window curtains, headrest pillows, headlining emblazoned with stars and – for extra glitz – a mini chandelier.

Jeffrey Toh gave his Camry an over-the-top cabin makeover, with starry headlining and a mini chandelier. ST PHOTO: SEAN SEAH

The outlandish cabin is a “conversation starter”, he says. He estimates the total transformation cost him just $3,600. “Many items were bought online and my friends helped with the installation.”

The Camry has another two years before its COE is due to expire. Although he is partial to petrol cars, he is open to trying a petrol-electric hybrid next.

“Preferably a Lexus or Toyota for reliability,” he says, listing options like the Lexus GS450h, Toyota Crown Hybrid and the Alphard or Vellfire hybrids.

What’s in the boot?

The spacious boot of the Camry fits Toh’s lifestyle needs to a T. ST PHOTO: SEAN SEAH