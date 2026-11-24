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The BMW Z4 M Coupe has covered just 34,000km and used to belong to Charles Foo’s uncle.

SINGAPORE – The BMW Z4 M Coupe is a truly rare modern classic and this lovely example belongs to Charles Foo, a 25-year-old financial consultant.

Other than his specialisation in wealth management, family financial planning and high-net-worth wealth preservation, Foo also has a side business that deals with expensive watches. But his true passion is cars and it all started in his youth.

“I was maybe eight or nine years old when my dad was invited to a Ferrari event where you could test drive the Ferrari California and 458 on an airstrip at Seletar. This was my first introduction to sports cars and supercars,” said Foo.

“When I was slightly older, at 14, I went to my friend’s house and parked at the driveway was a Ferrari F430 in Blu Pozzi. I was so obviously excited that my friend’s father took me for a ride in it. I think at that age, I was more perceptive to how cars could make people feel and I’ve chased that feeling ever since.”

No surprise then, that his first car is a sports car, and a very special one at that. It is not a regular Z4 roadster but the ultra-rare BMW Motorsport version of the fixed-head Coupe.

The Z4 M Coupe is the creation of BMW Motorsports. Just 4,000 units were made between 2006 and 2008.

Foo was not actively looking to buy a car. The Z4 M, which has only covered 34,000km, belonged to his uncle who was considering exporting it as it was nearing the end of its second 10-year COE.

When Foo learnt about his uncle’s intention, he quickly intervened. His uncle gave Foo the car in August. Foo then paid $128,697 in September to extend its COE by another 10 years.

Foo said: “The Z4 M is an extremely unassuming car. Very few people would know that the Z4 M Coupe shares much of the mechanicals as the legendary e46 M3. That same 243hp, 3.2-litre S54 engine is found under the bonnet of this smaller, lighter, two-seater coupe.

“It also shares brakes and suspension components from the more track focused M3 CSL. And of course, the Z4 M uses a ZF six-speed manual gearbox.”

Since taking over the car, Foo has been gently refreshing the car with new parts without deviating from its original design. This included a new set of performance coilovers, a new front grille with blacked-out louvres and new interior trimmings he sourced from US-based BMW parts suppliers.

He said that because the car has always been only occasionally used and regularly maintained, everything, down to the gearbox and clutch, are in good shape.

The Z4 M Coupe continues to live life as a car for leisure because Foo’s daily car is a current-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI, which he also enjoys driving.

What’s in the boot?

The Z4 M’s surprisingly spacious boot is big enough for a foldable chair and some spare parts. PHOTO: CHARLES FOO