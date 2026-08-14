Now boarding: Zeekr cars at Jewel Changi Airport

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Catch Zeekr at Jewel Changi Airport until Jan 31, 2027, featuring new cars and interactive experiences.

Zeekr’s 6-month roadshow

To mark its second anniversary in Singapore, electric vehicle brand Zeekr is hosting a six-month showcase at Jewel Changi Airport until Jan 31, 2027.

On display are its compact X and mid-sized 7X electric sport utility vehicles. From September, visitors will be able to sign up for the Zeekr Discovery Challenge, an interactive activity to learn about the brand’s technologies, and receive complimentary tea from The 1872 Clipper Tea Co.

The showcase is located at Jewel Changi Airport Level 2 atrium and is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

One-off McLarens unveiled

McLaren Singapore partnered Singapore-born fashion designer Chelsea Scott-Blackhall to create two one-off artistic interpretations of the McLaren 750S Coupe and Artura Spider. PHOTO: MCLAREN SINGAPORE

Catch two one-off versions of the McLaren 750S Coupe and Artura Spider at the Concours d’Elegance Singapore event, held at the IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay, until Aug 16 .

The cars are special commissions by McLaren Singapore with Singapore-British fashion designer Chelsea Scott-Blackhall.

They feature a two-tone finish with contrasting highlights that bring out the sculptural forms of the high-performance sports cars.

After the event, the cars will be on display at the McLaren Singapore showroom at 5 Leng Kee Road until Sept 30.

Before the cost of certificates of entitlement, the customised 750S Coupe retails at $1.55 million, while the Artura Spider is priced at $1.65 million.

New service hub for MG and IM Motors

The MG and IM Motors aftersales service centre at 27A Tanjong Penjuru opened on Aug 11. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

MG and IM Motors owners have a new aftersales service centre in Jurong . The facility, opened on Aug 11, features a customer lounge equipped with dedicated workstations, a new one-hour quick turnaround service and expanded capacity for more service slots.

Located within the Eurokars Aftersales Centre at 27A Tanjong Penjuru, it also houses the distributor’s central parts warehouse for brands like Mazda, which it also represents. Eliminating the need to transport parts off-site will shorten repair waiting times, said Charmain Kwee, group executive director of Eurokars Group.

Marking the opening, Eurokars is holding an MG Owners open house on Aug 22, offering site tours and promotional deals for selected MG and IM Motors models.

The site replaces the brands’ previous facility in the Ubi industrial estate, which is near Paya Lebar Air Base.

Rugged Mini Countryman variant goes rallying

The 2026 Rebelle Rally in October will include a new off-road-ready version of the Mini Countryman. PHOTO: MINI

Mini will compete at the Rebelle Rally in October to unveil a toughened-up version of its Countryman sport utility vehicle.

Teased under design camouflage, the off-road-ready competition car features chunkier tyres, a raised ride height and a foldable tent mounted on its roof rails. Mini says the new variant is meant for those who want to venture beyond paved roads.

The rally is an annual event held across the deserts of Nevada and California.

It is an all-women off-road navigation competition where teams rely solely on maps, compasses and roadbooks to cover over 2,400km of rugged terrain.