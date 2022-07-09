Qashqai to have e-Power variant

Nissan has added its new Qashqai to its list of models with an e-Power hybrid system.

The system is comprised of a high-output battery, complemented by a variable compression ratio 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine generating 190hp, a power generator, inverter and 140kW motor.

The petrol engine generates electricity, which can be transmitted via the inverter to the battery pack, the electric motor or both, according to the driving scenario.

Like all electrified Nissans, the Qashqai offers one-pedal driving. Upon release of the accelerator, regenerative braking creates 0.2g of force to reduce speed to a crawl, but not to a complete stop. This ensures that low-speed parking manoeuvres are as smooth as possible.

MG to unveil electric crossover aimed at BMW

The new MG4 EV, due to be launched later this year, is a rear-wheel-drive compact crossover promising a 50-50 weight distribution - a recipe popularised by BMW.

It is the first MG using a new modular scalable platform which can be applied across a wide product range - from hatchbacks to sport utility vehicles to sports cars - and with wheelbases ranging from 2,650mm to 3,100mm.

The MG4's battery structure has a height of just 110mm, enhancing roadholding and driver engagement. Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 will be capable of a range of between 349km and 450km.

EV makers invest in mining projects to secure battery manufacturing

Carmakers have made 21 investments in battery mineral mining in the past 18 months, according to a report by analysis firm Fitch Group. Most of the investments have been in lithium mining, followed by nickel and cobalt mining.

Since the start of last year, BMW, General Motors, Stellantis, Renault, Volkswagen, Toyota, BYD, Ford and Tesla have made fresh investments in this sector. Projects into which they have put money include those by Zijin Mining, Livent Corp, Posco and Rio Tinto.

One million hydrogen vehicles on the road by 2027, says study

A new study from Britain's Juniper Research says the number of hydrogen vehicles around the world will exceed one million in 2027, from just over 60,000 this year. The consumer market is expected to lead the growth, accounting for more than 60 per cent of hydrogen vehicles.

The high average cost of hydrogen commercial vehicles - at more than US$70,000 (S$98,000) each this year - will limit adoption by fleet operators. Despite the rosy forecast, the study stated that refuelling infrastructure remains a key hurdle.

Single-seat British sports car available in Singapore

Briggs Automotive Co (BAC) has appointed Morgan dealer NB Auto as its retailer for Singapore and Malaysia.

Established in 2014, NB Auto also offers bonded vehicle storage for high-end cars. BAC says its Mono single-seater sports car will be available for test-drives in the two countries "for the first time in 10 years of BAC production".

The Mono R, which has a dry weight of 555kg, is powered by a 2.5-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 342bhp and 330Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Mazda unveils new diesel engine

Mazda says a new e-Skyactiv D diesel engine will be added to the Mazda CX-60 range next year. The engine is designed for long-distance driving and good towing capability.

The 3,283cc longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder will be offered with two outputs: 200hp with rear-wheel drive and 254hp with all-wheel drive.

Amazon Music for Renaults

Renault cars will be available with Amazon Music. The app is available as a free download from the My Renault Mobile application.

Prime members have access to advertisement-free listening of two million songs at no additional cost to their membership.

With this collaboration, Renault and Amazon Music want to improve the customer experience by allowing them to enjoy millions of songs and thousands of playlists directly from the OpenR Link interface.

Bentley gives old cars new life

Bentley is reviving a 90-year-old classic. The Speed Six Continuation Series consists of 12 cars handcrafted by Mulliner, the oldest coach-builder in the world. They will be identical recreations of the cars which won Le Mans races in 1929 and 1930.

The revival programme follows Bentley's 12-car Blower Continuation Series. The Speed Six features a 6.5-litre straight-six engine, 200bhp and a 200kmh top speed. All 12 cars are already reserved, each priced from £1.5 million (S$2.5 million).

Geely's EV for the masses

Geely's electric sub-brand Geometry has unveiled its most affordable model to date: the EX3 compact crossover, which is expected to be priced from 59,700 yuan (S$12,500).

The car has a stated range of 322km and a zero to 80 per cent charge time of under 30 minutes. The five-seater has a 37.23kWh battery which powers a 70kW/180Nm motor.

Ducati's first electric motorbike

Ducati's MotoE weighs 225kg, makes 110kW and 140Nm, and reaches 275kmh.

The MotoE is already in an advanced stage and is "proceeding at a rapid pace" on track for next year, when Ducati will take on the role of sole supplier of the FIM MotoE World Cup - the electric version of MotoGP - with 18 electric bikes on the track every race weekend.

Single-seat electric car as urban runabout

ElectraMeccanica, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles for the city, has showcased the single-seat, three-wheel Solo EV.

The car, priced below US$19,000, has a stated top speed of 128kmh and a 160km range.

Ford's 2,000hp quad-motor supervan

Delivery companies with a need for speed can look to the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan. The most powerful van that Ford has made is powered by four electric motors, a small 50kWh liquid-cooled battery and a control system producing around 2,000hp for a 0-to-100kmh sprint of under two seconds.

Audi Q4 e-tron aces green test

In this year's first batch of cars tested under the new European Green New Car Assessment Programme, the Audi Q4 e-tron scored a maximum five-star rating.

This battery-powered SUV scored well in all parts of the assessment: clean air, energy efficiency, greenhouse gases and robustness. It lost only a fraction of points in the cold ambient and highway tests.