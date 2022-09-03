Compact electric seven-seater from $305,888

Mercedes-Benz Singapore has launched the EQB - the first compact electric seven-seater here - with prices starting above $300,000. There are three variants: a 140kW EQB250 in two trim levels; and a 215kW all-wheel-drive EQB350.

The first two clock a century sprint of 8.9 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive does it in 6.2 seconds.

The EQB is also the first Mercedes which buyers can book online. The EQB250 Progressive is $305,888, the EQB250 Electric Art is $313,888 and the EQB350 AMG Line is $352,888.

BMW starts making hydrogen fuel cells

BMW Group has started production of fuel cells in Munich for the upcoming experimental BMW iX5 Hydrogen. The hydrogen fuel cell stacks promise a high continuous output of 125kW. Together with a lithium-ion battery, they will make 275kW to drive an electric motor.

The duel-power electric car, based on the current X5, will have two hydrogen tanks. As a trial, fewer than 100 iX5 Hydrogen cars will be made.

Driverless cars will not eliminate crashes: safety body

British road safety charity IAM RoadSmart is calling for driver training which caters to self-driving vehicles. It says driverless cars will not eliminate crashes, as lack of real-world testing and over-reliance on technology could lead to unsafe driving behaviour without further training.

Like other countries, Britain has plans for self-driving vehicles to be rolled out from 2025, with some operating on highways as early as next year.

IAM RoadSmart says autonomous vehicles must not negatively impact road safety or impose restrictions on drivers. It points out that most road users currently have no direct experience of self-driving vehicle technology, and assumptions about the vehicles' safety are not based on real-world testing on British roads.

Citroen sharpens C5 Aircross

Citroen has launched a refreshed C5 Aircross with a bold new look, innovative features and a plug-in hybrid variant which offers up to 60km of emission-free driving.

The car has a sharper front-end design, and a tweaked rear with more angular light clusters. The facelifted range should arrive here before the end of the year, but without the plug-in hybrid variant.

Skoda to launch electric seven-seater with 600km range

The Skoda Vision 7S concept demonstrates the Volkswagen-owned Czech brand's new logo and design language.

Along with a small car and a compact sport utility vehicle, the seven-seater Vision 7S is part of an electric trio which will be launched by 2026. With a range of more than 600km and a peak charging rate of 200kW, the 7S promises more convenience.

Despite its range, it has a 89kWh battery, which suggests that it has a higher efficiency than most current electric vehicles.

BMW M coupe with four motors

BMW's first all-electric M car will be a quad-motor beast which promises new levels of dynamism.

The brand says the car's four motors are linked to a central control system to "provide an unprecedented level of performance and experience".

Based on the BMW i4 M50, the electric coupe will have wide wheel arches and a front end with an adapted body strut concept from the BMW M3 and M4.

Within milliseconds, the power and torque of the four motors "can be dosed so precisely that the load demand signalled via the accelerator pedal can be realised at a level of dynamics that is unattainable using conventional drive systems", with power transmission to the road calculated from values such as accelerator pedal position, steering angle and wheel speeds.

Meanwhile, the BMW i7 M70, the first BMW M car based on the upcoming i7 electric limousine, will be launched as early as next year.

More aggressive Lambo Urus packs 666hp

Lamborghini has unveiled a more extreme version of its Urus SUV.

The Urus Performante is 20mm lower, 16mm wider and 47kg lighter. It boasts a devilish output of 666hp, a 0-to-100kmh sprint of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 306kmh (versus the current Urus' 650hp, 3.6 seconds and 305kmh).

The updated car has new Rally drive mode for dirt tracks, with a new rear spoiler that is said to increase rear downforce by 38 per cent. New 23-inch wheels are part of the options.

Porsche Engineering beefs up presence in China

Porsche Engineering, a wholly owned technology service provider of Porsche, has established an office in Beijing to cater to the growing localisation needs of the Chinese market. Its focus will include highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment and driver assistance systems.

The new location complements Porsche Engineering's current Shanghai office, where more than 130 employees are already working on various automotive projects.