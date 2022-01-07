The surprising trailblazer in the race to electrify Singapore's cars

Surely and steadily, the car market in Singapore is electrifying. Whether it's to embrace a more environmentally responsible lifestyle or to avoid the pain of rising fuel prices, more drivers here are switching to mild hybrid cars that are assisted by electric motors, full electric cars or something in between.

Figures from the Land Transport Authority show that in the first 11 months of 2021, such electrified cars accounted for 14,128 out of 42,540 new cars sold here. At one-third of the market, that’s an all-time high.

But if any brand is leading the charge to e-mobility, it's Nissan. For 2021, more than 80 per cent of the Japanese carmaker’s sales in Singapore have been from electrified cars.

In fact, by itself, Nissan has been responsible for putting one out of 10 new electrified cars on Singapore roads every month between January and November 2021.