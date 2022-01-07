The surprising trailblazer in the race to electrify Singapore's cars

Surely and steadily, the car market in Singapore is electrifying. Whether it's to embrace a more environmentally responsible lifestyle or to avoid the pain of rising fuel prices, more drivers here are switching to mild hybrid cars that are assisted by electric motors, full electric cars or something in between.
Figures from the Land Transport Authority show that in the first 11 months of 2021, such electrified cars accounted for 14,128 out of 42,540 new cars sold here. At one-third of the market, that’s an all-time high.
But if any brand is leading the charge to e-mobility, it's Nissan. For 2021, more than 80 per cent of the Japanese carmaker’s sales in Singapore have been from electrified cars.
In fact, by itself, Nissan has been responsible for putting one out of 10 new electrified cars on Singapore roads every month between January and November 2021.
Models like the 100 per cent electric, zero emission LEAF and the electrified Serena e-POWER laid the foundation for Nissan's success at electrification by giving drivers here a taste of the instant torque and acceleration of 100 per cent electric drive.
The Kicks e-POWER crossover and Note e-POWER hatchback only cemented that success by bringing Nissan's unique technology to a wider audience.
Deep roots in electrification
Car companies don't get to such a high level of electrification overnight. Nissan's success has its roots in 2019, when Tan Chong Motor Sales, the marque’s exclusive distributor in Singapore, publicly announced, at that year’s Singapore Motorshow, its commitment to having a full range of electrified passenger cars in Singapore by 2023.
By rolling out more electrified passenger cars, Nissan is making it more convenient for drivers to move towards sustainable motoring. The move also reflects Nissan’s commitment and contribution to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.
Nissan's electric vehicle heritage dates back more than 70 years with the Tama, a prototype two-seater electric vehicle. The company’s electrification journey started in earnest when it launched the LEAF in 2010, bringing the world’s first mass-market EV to fruition.
And while everyone benefits from cleaner air and less noise, Nissan drivers here are enjoying the benefits of electrified mobility, thanks to the innovative e-POWER system.
Using lessons learnt from building the LEAF, Nissan's e-POWER drivetrains combine 100 per cent electric drive and a petrol engine which solely charges the battery that requires no external plug-in charging.
Although classified here as a hybrid by the Land Transport Authority, a Nissan e-POWER model drives just like an electric car, with ways for the driver to feel engaged.
For example, a One-Pedal driving mode that leaves a skilled driver not needing to use the brake pedal much. It not only rewards smoothness and anticipation, but also increases efficiency by maximising the amount of power that can be captured and put back into the battery pack by regenerative braking.
And with three driving modes, the car can instantly tune its behaviour to suit driving styles.
Best of all, the instant acceleration makes driving a Nissan e-POWER car both empowering and effortless.
For example, with a typical mileage of 17,500km using 95 Octane petrol, a Nissan Kicks e-POWER costs around $670 less to refuel than a similar, non-hybrid crossover with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, over a year. That’s at current pump prices, so if petrol continues to become more and more expensive, the Kicks e-POWER driver only stands to benefit further.
Then there is the upfront savings of $15,000 in the form of a generous tax rebate from the Vehicle Emissions Scheme for clean cars. The Kicks e-POWER easily qualifies for this benefit, and savvy drivers can take advantage by buying one.
Ultimately, the e-POWER system creates cars driven by electricity but fuelled by petrol: that might well be the most efficient way to spread the advantages of an electric drive until widespread charging infrastructure for full electric cars becomes available.
Future ready
"Nissan aims to deliver the excitement and benefit of electrified vehicles to as many people as possible," said Mr Isao Sekiguchi, Regional Vice President for Nissan in Asean, at the local launch of the Note e-POWER in March 2021.
For all that has been achieved so far, Nissan's electrification journey is picking up momentum.
This year, drivers here can look forward to the new Nissan Qashqai with an efficient mild hybrid engine, and for those ready to make the switch to full electric power, the Ariya is on the way. The powerful and visually striking SUV is set to redefine the way motorists look at sustainable mobility.
With an ever-broadening line-up of electrified cars, Nissan is doubling down on its electrification strategy. And having written the EV origin story with the first LEAF, Nissan is busy writing the next chapters with e-POWER and more.
