Nissan Serena now an eight-seater fit for Snow White and her seven friends

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Once upon a time, Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey found a new best friend named Serena, a mid-sized multipurpose vehicle (MPV) that is now available as an eight-seater.

The majority of MPVs around are seven-seaters. If not for the Nissan Serena, Snow White and her seven friends would have to leave someone behind – likely Grumpy, the perpetual party pooper.