New cycle of life

A new design (above) of a custom vintage motor bicycle and an old photograph of a motorbike are displayed at the Soekoe Moto-Bicycles Co showroom and workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's founder, Mr Desmond Soekoe, hand-builds the frames and does the leather work. The vehicles' designs are steeped in tradition and the spirit of the 1900s, when the first motors were attached to bicycles.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE