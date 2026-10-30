New Chinese car brand Jetour bound for Singapore Motorshow in January

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The Jetour T1 is a mid-sized SUV that will be presented at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2027.

New Chinese EV brand in town

Jetour, a Chinese car brand under Chery, will be represented by Vincar Group in Singapore. The parallel importer turned authorised distributor will launch the brand at the Singapore Motorshow on Jan 7, 2027.

The first model will be the T1, a Toyota Harrier-size five-seat sport utility vehicle. While the local specifications are yet to be finalised, Vincar’s deputy chief executive Ernest Tan said Jetour plans to offer both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid models here.

The brand showroom will open at Leng Kee Autopoint, alongside GAC Aion and Proton e.Mas, which are also distributed by Vincar.

Polestar 5 lands in Singapore

The Polestar 5 that The Straits Times reviewed in June 2026. PHOTO: POLESTAR

The Polestar 5, which is the flagship grand tourer of the Swedish electric vehicle brand, is in Singapore, four months after The Straits Times reviewed it in France.

The four-door sports car is based on the brand’s Precept concept car from 2020. At 5,087mm long, the car is 38mm longer than the Porsche Panamera. Underpinning the car is a bespoke aluminium platform and a large 112kWh nickel manganese cobalt battery.

The Dual Motor version packs 550kW and 812Nm of torque, offers an operating range of 678km, and completes the century sprint in 3.9 seconds. The Performance model has 650kW and 1,015Nm of torque, an operating range of 558km and a 0-100kmh dash of just 3.2 seconds.

Including the certificate of entitlement, the Polestar 5 Dual Motor is priced at $587,000, with the Performance commanding a $40,000 premium.

Two-speed electric motorcycle unveiled

The Demo 1 is an electric motorcycle with a two-speed transmission that will be road-tested in the first quarter of 2027. PHOTO: E-MOTIV SHIFT SYSTEMS

The Demo 1 is an electric motorcycle built to showcase a two-speed transmission system which gives stronger acceleration and improved powertrain efficiency.

The technology was developed by British engineering firm E-Motiv Shift Systems and traces its roots to a seamless selector gearing system meant for internal combustion engines. The original version of the technology and design was used in Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP race bike, which went on to claim over 30 podium finishes.

The Demo 1 motorcycle is designed by British studio Envisage, with real-world testing to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The motorcycle and the transmission technology will be on display at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, from Nov 3 to 8.

Aston Martin uncorks 350kmh Valhalla Spider

The Aston Martin Valhalla Spider is the English supercar brand’s first mid-engine convertible. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin has taken the roof off its 1,079hp Valhalla supercar to create the Spider, the first mid-engine convertible in the brand’s history. With the fabric roof stowed away, the car can hit a maximum speed of 350kmh.

Powering the two-seater is a 4-litre, twin-turbo plug-in hybrid powertrain paired with three electric motors: two driving the front axle and the third connected to the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While the coupe Valhalla was conceived with Red Bull Racing, the Spider was developed alongside Martin Performance Technologies, the consulting arm of the brand’s Formula 1 racing team.