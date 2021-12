The biggest launches from the Swedish brand in 2022 will be the electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge (left, a coupe-SUV version of the XC40). Both cars share the same platform as the Polestar 2, which made its debut last month. Hence, expect dual-and single-motor with standard and long-range batteries.

The XC40 is slated to land in the first quarter of this year and the C40 in the second half.