In June last year, when the world was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr David Lim decided it would be a good time to buy a car.
Not just any car, but a classic car which he would have to source from abroad.
In June last year, when the world was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr David Lim decided it would be a good time to buy a car.
Not just any car, but a classic car which he would have to source from abroad.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2022, with the headline Mountaineer's French fling with 35-year-old 205 CTI. Subscribe