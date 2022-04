SINGAPORE - A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, so says the Bard in Romeo And Juliet.

But sometimes, names can be misleading and confusing. There are many examples in the automotive industry, with four-door coupe and Tesla's Autopilot being my pet peeves. A coupe, by definition, can have only two doors, and autopilot suggests a car can drive all by itself (it cannot - not by a long shot).