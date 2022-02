SINGAPORE - Car buyers may be in for a mauling in the Year of the Tiger, with certificate of entitlement (COE) prices now inching towards record levels.

Category A (for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp) has breached $60,000 for the first time since 2015. And Category B (for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp) and its proxy - the Open category - are closing in on the $90,000 barrier despite having a larger supply of certificates than Category A.