SINGAPORE - In life, change is the only constant. And that includes the mobility landscape. Here are some changes of the past decade in numbers, culled from the latest annual figures released by the Land Transport Authority.

Despite Dieselgate and stricter emission standards, diesel cars are holding their own, with 18,156 on the road last year - a 52-fold increase from 346 units in 2011. This growth is fuelled by less punitive road taxes for modern diesel cars.