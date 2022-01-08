Mix and match with the latest MG

Use the HS PHEV - a hybrid and electric car - optimally or it amplifies the weaknesses of both

Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Of the different forms of car electrification, the plug-in hybrid is probably the most polarising.

These cars are powered by both a combustion engine and a battery-powered electric motor, and the battery can be recharged via an electrical outlet.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 08, 2022, with the headline Mix and match with the latest MG. Subscribe