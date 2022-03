Around the time when BMW acquired Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Volkswagen bought Bentley in the late 1990s, Mercedes-Benz hatched a plan to build an ultra-luxury range of cars.

To do so, it revived a long-forgotten brand name, Maybach - named after Wilhelm Maybach, one of the top carmakers in pre-war Germany and a long-time colleague of Mercedes-Benz founder Gottlieb Daimler.