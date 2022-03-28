Market-specific functions and made for Singapore’s roads: Why your next luxury car should be from this dealer

To the casual eye, one Mercedes-Benz might look like another, but there are key differences between those diverted from another country and the cars that were always manufactured specifically for Singapore.

Every Mercedes-Benz retailed by authorised dealer Cycle & Carriage is designated for the Singapore market and works as it is designed to – stocked with market-specific features.

There are instances when Mercedes-Benz cars from unauthorised dealers might seem like they come with special or unique features, but these may not function properly in Singapore.

A good example is the Active Speed Limit Assist function, which can observe the stipulated speed limit on the roads, even under unclear situations. It is widely used in Europe but in Singapore, the feature is unable to recognise local speed limit signs.

That is one reason why heading to Cycle & Carriage for your next luxury car purchase will give you greater peace of mind.