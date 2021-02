SINGAPORE - When Mr Daryl Yeo got his first car - a Renault Clio - in 1992, it piqued his interest in hot hatches.

The next year, he swopped it for a Suzuki Swift GTi, a budget pocket rocket. Since then, he has had several cars - such as the BMW 335i, Nissan 350Z, Subaru WRX, Mercedes-Benz B200 and Nissan Presage - as he went from bachelor to married man to father of twins.