Me And My Car: Young man who loves old rides

SINGAPORE - Like most petrolheads, Mr Mohamed Farhan has loved cars since he was a child.

But unlike most young car enthusiasts, the 24-year-old has a penchant for classic cars.

"I started an automotive website as well as a Facebook page with a friend in early 2021, and both have garnered more than 10,000 followers combined," he says.

"We produce original content featuring a wide range of topics like reviews and stories about restoration."

It was the restoration tales that sparked his interest in classic Mercedes-Benz models.

"My original intention was to find a Mercedes W111 saloon. However, I decided it would be near impossible because of its rarity," says Mr Farhan, who also owns a photo studio.

He then turned his attention to looking for a Mercedes W114 coupe, the W111's successor. "I like it as well. Its design is timeless and I especially like its pillarless look."

As luck would have it, a friend who is a used-car dealer happened to have a 1973 model for sale. It was imported from Australia and not yet registered for use here.

Like many cars of its age, it needed restoration. The body, especially the roof, had rusted; the engine did not run; and the interior was filthy and in bad shape.

"Most of the panels inside were broken, and there were flies and insects living in the boot," Mr Farhan recalls.

Still, he bought the 2.8-litre six-cylinder car for $20,000 last September.

The Mercedes-Benz W114 was produced from 1968 to 1976 and came in saloon and coupe variants. It had six-cylinder engines ranging from 2.3 litres to 2.8 litres.

Even before signing on the dotted line, Mr Farhan says he had already pictured in his mind how he wanted the car to look.