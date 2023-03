SINGAPORE – When he is not driving his Volkswagen Passat Variant on public roads, Mr Lim Chun Kiat can be found behind the wheel of high-performance cars on racing tracks and frozen lakes around the world.

The 46-year-old is an automotive consultant who runs his own company providing training solutions to car brands such as Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche. His work includes product and competitor training, as well as driver coaching.