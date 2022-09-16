Me And My Car: Sporty property agent and her Porsche Cayman

SINGAPORE – Ms Michelle Kuek is a woman of many talents and interests. The 42-year-old mother of a six-year-old boy competed in go-kart races, and was part of a television dance troupe and, in her school days, a competitive cheerleader.

Today, the property agent is a singer with the Music Section of the British Club, and also practises pistol and skeet shooting at the Singapore Gun Club. When she had 80 per cent hits during her first attempt at skeet shooting, Ms Kuek says her coach told her she had the potential to do it at a high competitive level if she trained hard enough.