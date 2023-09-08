Me And My Car: Retiree picks turbodiesel BMW X5 for road trips to as far as Laos

SINGAPORE – Die-hard BMW fans were rather sceptical when the Bavarian company launched the X5 in 1999 – its first foray into the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.
But retiree Tham Hon Kheong was not among them.
SINGAPORE – Die-hard BMW fans were rather sceptical when the Bavarian company launched the X5 in 1999 – its first foray into the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.
But retiree Tham Hon Kheong was not among them.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.