Ms Pamela Lim drives a Saab 9-5, which was already uncommon on Singapore roads even in the years before the Swedish brand became defunct in 2011.

Her specific variant, the 9-5 Vector, was the final model to roll out from Saab's Trollhattan plant 11 years ago. It has a 2-litre turbocharged engine making 220hp and 350Nm of torque.