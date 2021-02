SINGAPORE - Lawyer Patrick Yeo has spent most of his life burning petrol.

The 51-year-old has been through many interesting and often sporty rides. There are too many to list here, but he counts among his favourites a 2000 Civic SiR, a 2003 Volvo V40 T4, a 2003 Lexus GS300, a 2006 Subaru STI, a 2007 Nissan 350Z Nismo and a 2008 BMW 335i Coupe.