SINGAPORE – Mr Seah Yeong Kwang has been a loyal Mercedes-Benz customer for more than three decades, having owned six cars from the German maker in the last 35 years or so.

The 69-year-old retiree, who had his own ceramic distribution business before he called it quits seven years ago, started with an E200, then an S280 – “the one that looks like a tank”, he says – then a new model S280, followed by a sporty SL350 roadster, and then an E250.