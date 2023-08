SINGAPORE – Car aficionado Michael Cai has a soft spot for things with a retro vibe. He listens to vinyl records, has a small collection of classic-design watches and rides an Italian Gios Vintage bicycle.

The 49-year-old manager at a telecommunications company also loves old cars. His first classic car was a 1964 Volkswagen Type 3 notchback, which he bought in 2015. The Type 3 is an air-cooled rear-engine rear-wheel-drive car produced by Volkswagen between 1961 and 1973.