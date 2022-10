SINGAPORE – At 1.5m tall, Ms Sandra Lim is dwarfed by her BMW iX xDrive40 Sport, which stands at 1.7m. The electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) is the biggest car she has ever owned, and the 40-year-old says she needs a seat bolster at the wheel.

Ms Lim, a food consultant who specialises in plant-based offerings, has had two cars prior to her iX – an Audi A3 Sportback and a BMW X1 M Sport.