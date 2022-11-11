Me And My Car: Electric van makes sense for eco-warrior

Mr Ho Lip Teng says his BYD T3 electric van can cover around 280km on a full charge. PHOTO: KONG YONGYAO

Kong Yongyao

Updated
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Planters are lined up neatly along a window in Mr Ho Lip Teng’s cosy home. A food waste composter sits in a corner, working on the next batch of homemade, eco-friendly fertiliser.

Mr Ho’s passion for the environment is clear. Armed with a degree in environmental engineering and work experience in waste disposal, the 34-year-old started his own sustainability-focused business in 2021. His company distributes home-use composters and solar solutions. It also provides consultancy services to businesses aspiring to have greener operations. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top