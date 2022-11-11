Me And My Car: Electric van makes sense for eco-warrior

SINGAPORE – Planters are lined up neatly along a window in Mr Ho Lip Teng’s cosy home. A food waste composter sits in a corner, working on the next batch of homemade, eco-friendly fertiliser.

Mr Ho’s passion for the environment is clear. Armed with a degree in environmental engineering and work experience in waste disposal, the 34-year-old started his own sustainability-focused business in 2021. His company distributes home-use composters and solar solutions. It also provides consultancy services to businesses aspiring to have greener operations.