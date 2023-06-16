Me And My Car: Cinematographer Tan Yean Loon will never part with his 44-year-old Landie

SINGAPORE – Where others saw a jalopy used as a storeroom in a motor workshop, cinematographer Tan Yean Loon saw a diamond in the rough – in a rare Land Rover Series III 109.

This was in 2013, when he came across the forlorn Land Rover that its mechanic-owner was using to keep random automotive parts.

The first thing he did was to crawl under the vehicle to check the condition of its chassis.

Satisfied that the underbelly of the Landie (nickname for classic Land Rovers) was in good shape, the 46-year-old made an offer to buy the vehicle.

After some negotiations, he paid $48,000 for the British off-roader which, at that time, had 1½ years to go before its previous certificate of entitlement (COE) expired.

The “109” in its name refers to the vehicle’s 2,789mm wheelbase in inches. This translates to plenty of space to carry the equipment Tan needs for filming, as well as his paddleboard and camping gear when he is not working.

The Land Rover’s cavernous loading area also comes in handy now as he is in the midst of moving house. On the day of this photo shoot, the cargo area was filled with things that were being moved to his new home.

Mr Tan, meanwhile, has been working to make the 44-year-old vehicle feel less agricultural. This includes fitting a custom-made air-conditioning system, power steering and a clutch booster.

Married with no children, Mr Tan says the modifications were also to make the Land Rover easier for his 44-year-old wife, who is also a cinematographer, to drive.

He has done enough mechanical work to make the Landie reliable enough to be used every day.

“I remember that when it was breaking down frequently, I was in tears when my wife asked me to get rid of it,” he recalls with a smile.

But it is still a truck – and an old, noisy and rattling one at that.

Matched to a four-speed manual transmission, the Land Rover’s four-cylinder diesel engine takes it up to only 80kmh, although it is much happier at around 60kmh. At nearly any speed, the windows shake and the cabin is filled with mechanical noises.

Mr Tan, who is involved in filming for ongoing Mediacorp series Sunny Side Up and also works on corporate videos, says it is “impossible” to have a conversation in the vehicle without shouting. He adds that his wife uses tissue paper to plug her ears whenever she drives it.

The Land Rover also leaks like a sieve when it rains, but he does not seem to mind. He says: “I have learnt a lot since owning this car, mostly about being patient.”