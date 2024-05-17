Me And My Car: Businessman musician is a die-hard VW Golf GTI fan

SINGAPORE – Mr Brinal Chua made a 30-year career out of sprucing up cars to make them look and go faster.

After selling his business early in 2024, he left the fast lane to focus on making music and helping the less fortunate.

But the 57-year-old’s itch to tinker with cars did not go away.

He drives a black Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 5, which he bought in 2011 for around $75,000 when it was three years old. It is his second Mk 5 out of five GTIs he has owned. The others were the Mk 6, Mk 4 and Mk 1.

Mr Chua’s latest GTI has been fitted with nearly every possible aftermarket part, from body-kit to the brakes to the ABT quad exhaust.

The engine has been tuned to make 256bhp, up from 197bhp. A new infotainment set is on the way, equipped with Android Auto phone pairing.

The car looks new for something which has clocked more than 210,000km. But it was the Mk 1, which Mr Chua owned in 1989, that sparked his love for the German hot hatch.

He missed driving the manual-transmission car so much that he bought a 2006 Porsche Cayman S with a manual gearbox in March.

The Cayman was in the workshop on the day of this interview. Mr Chua is trying to restore the coupe – which was modified by its previous owner – to be closer to how it looked when it left the showroom 18 years ago.

“It’s a bit ironic, considering what I have been doing for 30 years – trying to change a car’s looks or improve the drive,” he says.

But he did allow himself a new set of forged wheels, which are on their way to Singapore from Taiwan.