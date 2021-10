SINGAPORE - Ms Suzanne Lim, a 48-year-old administrator at a local university, must be one of very few women here who owns an E30 BMW 3-series. And when she decided to buy the car, she was bent on giving it a name.

"I already had a name in mind - Helmut - after the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl," Ms Lim, who is single, recalls. "He was very well-built and sturdy, and so is my 316i - even though it is more than 30 years old."